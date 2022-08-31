Liberty and Vernon combine for our Sonic H.S. Football Play of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our Week One High School Football Play of the Week comes from Liberty’s win over Vernon. Final 30 seconds of the first half, Bulldogs fake the 35 yard field goal, Tanner McSpadden rolls out, and fires downfield. That’s picked by Vernon’s Derrick Boyett. The clock’s running out so he has to score....but alas McSpadden brings him down. Vernon would take a knee to end the half. Liberty goes on to win 21-0.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.