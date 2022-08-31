Megan Swearington is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Now to the resumption of our Tuesday Student Athlete of the Week feature, brought to us by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming. To restart that franchise, we take it into the gym at Mosley High School to introduce you to senior Megan Swearington.

Megan’s a starting front court player for coach Mask and the Dolphins. Last year she was a part of that 5A State Championship. So this year she’s hoping to help lead Mosley to another title.

" Oh gosh I can’t say enough about Megan Swearington,” said Mosley Head Coach, Michelle Mask. “I will tell you, talk about your all around, not just athlete, student, person! She’s been on varsity, she’s a three-year varsity player. But truth be known this is her first year she will get some major playing time. And you know just an amazing athlete. But the thing that is so special about Megan is she’s such a leader, she’s such a leader.”

The coach talking about not just on the court, but in many other ways. And certainly her academics sets an example. Megan carries a 4.6 GPA as he works towards what she hopes will be a career in medicine!

How does one perform at such a high level in the classroom while dedicating so much time to volleyball?

“I’d have to say the people I surround myself with,” the Mosley senior said. “All my friends, they are very involved in like academics, clubs, sports so we just kind of push each other to be the best student athlete that we can be. I think how we make time for school, we make time for homework. We do stuff outside of school. I think the same thing applies for volleyball. Like we can come to the gym, put in the work but outside of that we have to make time for that as well to go to the gym or get extra wraps or anything like that.”

Megan credits Dr. John Wade and a rare high school pre-med program at Mosley for helping to influence her career path!

“Yeah Dr. Wade definitely, he does so much for us students here. We have a new anatomage table that we get to see stuff much clearer than most colleges even have. So that really just gives us a leg up. And so when we go off to college, even just in life, the skills he teaches us! "

