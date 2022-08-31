Paleontologists find remains of one of the largest dinosaurs

One of Europe’s largest dinosaurs has been discovered in Portugal. (Source: CNN Portugal)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of Europe’s largest dinosaurs has been discovered in Portugal.

According to researchers from the University of Lisbon, the owner of some private property in Pombal first discovered part of the fossil in 2017. That person contacted paleontologists at the University of Lisbon.

A team from the school began excavating the land, and earlier this month, the researchers recovered remains of hips that were 6.5 feet long.

Based on the size of the hips, paleontologists say the dinosaur was nearly 40 feet tall and more than 80 feet long.

The animal was a sauropod – a group of herbivorous dinosaurs characterized by having a long neck and tail.

Paleontologists say the dinosaur lived around 135 million years ago during the upper Jurassic period.

The researchers plan to continue excavating the property to look for more parts of the skeleton.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Bay County crash on Hwy. 231.
Blountstown motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy. 231
An Okaloosa County school bus was involved in a side-swipe crash on Tuesday.
School bus crash in Okaloosa County
Okaloosa County mother and son arrested after attempting to flee authorities
Okaloosa County mother and son arrested after attempting to flee authorities
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the cocaine totaled more than $11.8 million in street...
$11.8 million worth of cocaine found in shipment of baby wipes, border patrol says
Authorities ask for help identifying suspect in Jackson County school bus hit and run
UPDATE: Authorities find car in school bus hit and run, still looking for suspect

Latest News

Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
Paleontologists find remains of one of the largest dinosaurs
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures