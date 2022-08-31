Stolen truck pulled from Chattahoochee River, officials looking for suspect

A truck was found in the Chattahoochee River in Jackson County on Monday.
A truck was found in the Chattahoochee River in Jackson County on Monday.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A vehicle was located in the Chattahoochee River in Jackson County, and was believed to have been stolen, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies reported receiving a call from a local fisherman saying they saw a truck in the Chattahoochee River at Neal’s Landing Park. Divers with the Sheriff’s Office, as well as Houston County Search and Rescue responded and located the truck at 10 p.m. that evening.

By 10 a.m. Tuesday, officials say the truck, a red GMC Sonoma, was pulled out of the river by Ray’s Garage.

JCSO investigators say they contacted the owner, and found the truck had been stolen out of Benton County, Iowa in 2013. Officials say they’re still working to find a suspect name.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Bay County crash on Hwy. 231.
Blountstown motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy. 231
An Okaloosa County school bus was involved in a side-swipe crash on Tuesday.
School bus crash in Okaloosa County
Okaloosa County mother and son arrested after attempting to flee authorities
Okaloosa County mother and son arrested after attempting to flee authorities
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the cocaine totaled more than $11.8 million in street...
$11.8 million worth of cocaine found in shipment of baby wipes, border patrol says
Authorities ask for help identifying suspect in Jackson County school bus hit and run
UPDATE: Authorities find car in school bus hit and run, still looking for suspect

Latest News

Bay County Services discuss the pet adoption process.
Meet Bella with Bay County Animal Services
In this week's Wear It Wednesday, VelichCO Boutique stopped by to show off their fall styles.
Wear it Wednesday styled by VelichCO
On this week's Wear It Wednesday, Jessica and Sam take a look at fall styles from VelichCO...
Wear It Wednesday with VelichCo part two
Wear it Wednesday with VelichCO
Wear it Wednesday with VelichCO