Stolen truck pulled from Chattahoochee River, officials looking for suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A vehicle was located in the Chattahoochee River in Jackson County, and was believed to have been stolen, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies reported receiving a call from a local fisherman saying they saw a truck in the Chattahoochee River at Neal’s Landing Park. Divers with the Sheriff’s Office, as well as Houston County Search and Rescue responded and located the truck at 10 p.m. that evening.

By 10 a.m. Tuesday, officials say the truck, a red GMC Sonoma, was pulled out of the river by Ray’s Garage.

JCSO investigators say they contacted the owner, and found the truck had been stolen out of Benton County, Iowa in 2013. Officials say they’re still working to find a suspect name.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.