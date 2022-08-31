Traffic stop turns to pursuit, arrest

An attempted traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon turned into a pursuit and eventual arrest,...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An attempted traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon turned into a pursuit and eventual arrest, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say at approximately 1:50 p.m., a silver vehicle was pulled over for a traffic stop near the intersection of Interstate 10 and State Road 71 South. Officials say the driver was identified as Tommy Jake Jackson, who reportedly had felony warrants out for violating his probation on possession of meth.

Jackson drove off on State Road 71, coming up to 90 miles per hour. According to officials, Jackson turned on Alliance Road and crashed into a yard, damaging the owner’s fence. After continuing to Church Street, he escaped on foot.

JCSO’s K-9 Tracking Unit was able to locate and capture Jackson at 3:23 p.m.

Deputies say Brandy Nichole Phillmon, a known associate of Jackson, was then reported acting suspiciously in the area, and when a traffic stop was conducted, it was found she had no valid driver’s license and was arrested as well.

FHP will be taking over the investigation into the damaged fence, and Sheriff Edenfield would like to thank the efforts of FHP, FWC and Sneads Police Department for their assistance.

