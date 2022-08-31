Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight after the evening storms wind down. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Wednesday rain chances will be on the increase as highs reach into the low 90s. Rain chances will be 50%. The rain chances increase to 60-70% Thursday and Friday as a cold front stalls over NWFL. That will keep rain chances high through the weekend. The rain chances start to decrease some as we head toward Labor Day.

In the tropics there are two areas we are watching in the Atlantic, but neither poses a threat to the U.S. Today marked the first time since 1941 that we have no had a named storms between July 3-August 30. If one of the disturbances does not develop Thursday it will mark the 3rd time since 1960 that we have not had an August named storm.

