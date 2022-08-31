Tuesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances will be on the increase in the days ahead
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight after the evening storms wind down. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Wednesday rain chances will be on the increase as highs reach into the low 90s. Rain chances will be 50%. The rain chances increase to 60-70% Thursday and Friday as a cold front stalls over NWFL. That will keep rain chances high through the weekend. The rain chances start to decrease some as we head toward Labor Day.

In the tropics there are two areas we are watching in the Atlantic, but neither poses a threat to the U.S. Today marked the first time since 1941 that we have no had a named storms between July 3-August 30. If one of the disturbances does not develop Thursday it will mark the 3rd time since 1960 that we have not had an August named storm.

Get all the details on the forecast and the tropics in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died in a car crash in Gulf County August 28.
Two die in car crash in Gulf County
Armed hit-and-run suspect in custody after two hour standoff
Armed hit-and-run suspect in custody after two hour standoff
Okaloosa County mother and son arrested after attempting to flee authorities
Okaloosa County mother and son arrested after attempting to flee authorities
Mother shares son’s story after losing him to Fentanyl
Mother shares son’s story after losing him to Fentanyl
The Phipps welcomed a new addition to their family August 28.
Family adopts longtime foster child

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's radar and satellite.
Tuesday Forecast
Rain chances are on the increase later this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says a few afternoon storms flare up today for some.
Monday Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast 8/28/22
Sunday Evening Forecast