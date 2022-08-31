Two local schools host donation drive for school staff

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two local schools are partnering up to help our unsung heroes. Bay High School and Chautauqua Charter School in Panama City recently hosted a free yard sale for all Bay District Schools employees.

Chautauqua staff said they received a number of household items over the years. The idea to host a yard sale for all BDS staff later emerged. Now they are hoping this is the first of many successful yard sales.

“Over 200 people came,” said Chautauqua Market Coordinator Charlotte Schwoerer. “We had a great turnout. They were able to take anything they needed with absolutely no cost attached.”

The two schools are now holding a donation drive from now through September 15 to collect items for the next yard sale.

“We’re pretty much accepting anything household,” said Bay High School student Reagan Harrison. “So, kitchen stuff, living-room stuff, clothes, books, and school supplies.”

You can drop off any of these items at Chautauqua Charter School at 1118 Magnolia Ave, Panama City, FL 32401.

The school’s phone number is 850-785-5056.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.