Wear it Wednesday styled by VelichCO

In this week's Wear It Wednesday, Jessica and Sam look at styles from VelichCO Boutique.
By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -As the fall season quickly approaches, VelichCO Boutique stopped by to show off its clothing selection.

On this week’s Wear It Wednesday, Yana Velichko and Alexia Spradley joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team to discuss how versatile a fall wardrobe can be. They took a look at this season’s fall color pallet and great ways to dress your look up or down.

Owner, Yana Velichko says they pride themselves on leaving customers feeling confident and beautiful. VelichCo is an online boutique that provides access to the latest trends. You can shop their website here. You can also find VelichCO inside of The Marketplace in Panama City Beach, located at 12101 Panama City Beach Parkway.

To hear those fall fashion tips and tricks, watch the videos attached to this story.

