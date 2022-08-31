Wednesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning. Plenty of sunshine will be expected through the start of the morning. However, we’ll still have a decent round of scattered late day storms.

Temperatures are warm and humid out the door. We’ll get the day started in the mid 70s. Dress comfortably as the morning sunshine will warm us up quickly today. Highs today top out near 91 and heat indices will push the low triple digits by lunch and last until dinner for those who don’t get cooled off by the sea breeze on the coast or a scattered storm.

Our rain pattern begins to shift today and into late week. A frontal boundary will settle into the Southeast later this afternoon, returning a widely scattered storm to the forecast.

The front lingers through the late week and into the weekend. It’ll be the focal point for developing widely scattered storms daily with the potential for a storm in one or both of our morning or afternoons through this period.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn partly sunny late in the day with scattered storms developing. Rain chance is only around 50%. Highs today top out in the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the low triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast has a more active period of rain chances developing through the end of the week and weekend.

