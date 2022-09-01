Alligator found loitering in a Wendy’s parking lot in Florida

By CNN staff
Sep. 1, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Lunchtime diners at a Wendy’s in Florida were treated to a meal and a show.

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were forced to do some alligator wrestling in the parking lot near Tampa on Wednesday.

Workers at the Wendy’s in Spring Hill were surprised to find a gator in the parking lot, possibly looking for a bite.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers assisted deputies to take the 6-foot reptile into custody.
On Facebook, one Hernando County resident joked, “We are not called the nature coast for nothing.”

