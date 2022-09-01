Animal shelters experiencing less adoptions

Bay County Animal Control / Shelter in Panama City.
Bay County Animal Control / Shelter in Panama City.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While parents have been preparing to send kids back to school, animal shelters are preparing for fewer adoptions.

According to officials at Bay County Animal Control, the beginning of a school year is a hectic time for households. This leads to fewer dogs and cats being adopted and more owner surrendered animals.

Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Control said the shelter gets a stray, lost, or abandoned animal every day.

”Sometimes its health issues, moving, a new baby, financially they just can’t afford the upkeep of the animal or even the food for the animal.”

Officials encourage people to adopt, not shop.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Bay County crash on Hwy. 231.
Blountstown motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy. 231
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
An attempted traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon turned into a pursuit and eventual arrest,...
Traffic stop turns to pursuit, arrest
Investigators said there was no stated motive behind setting the fire.
Girl, 14, charged with arson for starting Walmart fire, police say
An Okaloosa County school bus was involved in a side-swipe crash on Tuesday.
School bus crash in Okaloosa County

Latest News

Rain chances are on the increase over the next several days.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain chances are on the increase over the next several days.
Thursday Evening Forecast
SoWal Fire App
Animal Shelter Issues
United Way Partners
United Way Partners