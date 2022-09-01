Animal shelters experiencing less adoptions

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While parents have been preparing to send kids back to school, animal shelters are preparing for fewer adoptions.

According to officials at Bay County Animal Control, the beginning of a school year is a hectic time for households. This leads to fewer dogs and cats being adopted and more owner surrendered animals.

Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Control said the shelter gets a stray, lost, or abandoned animal every day.

”Sometimes its health issues, moving, a new baby, financially they just can’t afford the upkeep of the animal or even the food for the animal.”

Officials encourage people to adopt, not shop.

