Bringing hope to those in need

By Alex Joyce
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hope 29:11 Resources and Catalyst Church joined forces to help those in need.

This Saturday, September 3rd, they will be hosting the Drive-Thru Hope Food Distribution.

“We’re partnering with Hope 29:11 Resources to do a 10,000 pound food distribution here in Panama City,” Megan Williams, Administrative Assistant at Catalyst Church, said. “We’re just excited to bring some hope to the community.”

The 10,000 pounds of food is double the amount they handed out back in May.

The event kicks off at 9:00 a.m. in the parking lot of Catalyst Church and will last until they run out of food.

Hope 29:11 Resources wants to do their part in providing hope to those looking for it.

“We just have such a heart for those in need of hope,” Betty Atkinson, Hope Coach CEO, said. “The least, the last, and the lost is what we called it when we both worked at the Panama City Rescue Mission. And that just stuck with us because it was so many people hurting, it was so many people in need of hope.”

The food distribution event is just one way these organizations help out.

They provide clothes, an open 24-hour restroom and shower attached to the building, job connections, and so much more to give people a second chance.

Hope 29:11 Resources is always looking for donations and volunteers. If you are interested in finding out more, you can call (850)640-4930.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Bay County crash on Hwy. 231.
Blountstown motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy. 231
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Investigators said there was no stated motive behind setting the fire.
Girl, 14, charged with arson for starting Walmart fire, police say
An attempted traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon turned into a pursuit and eventual arrest,...
Traffic stop turns to pursuit, arrest
An Okaloosa County school bus was involved in a side-swipe crash on Tuesday.
School bus crash in Okaloosa County

Latest News

Port St. Joe Stinky Smell
Defuniak Still Closed
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a 7th and 8th grade teacher at Mowat Middle School.
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...
Cost of Building Schools
Cost of Building Schools