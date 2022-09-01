Bringing hope to those in need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hope 29:11 Resources and Catalyst Church joined forces to help those in need.

This Saturday, September 3rd, they will be hosting the Drive-Thru Hope Food Distribution.

“We’re partnering with Hope 29:11 Resources to do a 10,000 pound food distribution here in Panama City,” Megan Williams, Administrative Assistant at Catalyst Church, said. “We’re just excited to bring some hope to the community.”

The 10,000 pounds of food is double the amount they handed out back in May.

The event kicks off at 9:00 a.m. in the parking lot of Catalyst Church and will last until they run out of food.

Hope 29:11 Resources wants to do their part in providing hope to those looking for it.

“We just have such a heart for those in need of hope,” Betty Atkinson, Hope Coach CEO, said. “The least, the last, and the lost is what we called it when we both worked at the Panama City Rescue Mission. And that just stuck with us because it was so many people hurting, it was so many people in need of hope.”

The food distribution event is just one way these organizations help out.

They provide clothes, an open 24-hour restroom and shower attached to the building, job connections, and so much more to give people a second chance.

Hope 29:11 Resources is always looking for donations and volunteers. If you are interested in finding out more, you can call (850)640-4930.

