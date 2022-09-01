DeFuniak Springs ER still closed nearly 6 months later

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than five months after Healthmark Regional Medical Center announced its emergency room in DeFuniak Springs would be temporarily closing, there is still no re-opening date in sight.

The only emergency room in north Walton County abruptly shut its doors for renovations in mid-March. It was something that officials said would take maybe two weeks or a maximum of one month to complete. But as of Wednesday, the ER is still out of commission.

While the facility is closed indefinitely, the 911 calls keep coming.

“We were looking at taking probably about 1,500 patients a year down to the ER so it’s impacted us quite a bit,” Tim Turner, Assistant Fire Chief for Walton County Fire Rescue, said.

Walton County Fire Rescue has been taking on the pressure and putting in the work. But even adding an extra ambulance, barely makes ends meet.

“We originally intended that seventh ambulance to improve our times but because of Healthmark’s closure, we just kind of are status quo with that seventh ambulance,” Turner said.

They recently brought on another community paramedic to the team, as many of the non-life-threatening 911 calls are now being pushed over to Paramedicine.

“As keeping our ambulances available for higher acuity calls you know chest pain, cardiac arrest, things like that. And they’re not being bogged down with low acuity calls, back pain, things that can be treated right in their home with a doctor or an iPad,” Ashley Dumond, Community Paramedic Coordinator for Walton County Fire Rescue, said.

But still, EMS officials said many of those who need ambulance transfers are declining, being the nearest ones are in Crestview or Santa Rosa Beach.

“A lot of those patients, they would call us. We would take them down to the hospital and they would get a family member to come pick them up and take them back,” Turner said. “I think we’re finding a lot of those people that those family members or friends aren’t necessarily willing to go 25 or 30 miles away to pick them up and bring them back home.”

Turner recently got a tour of the ER’s renovations, but he says no other information was shared with him.

“They were kind of unwilling to discuss what the future plans are but the renovations are nice,” Turner said.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to the hospital for comment, but no one reached out in reply.

