Front Beach Rd. CRA prioritizes safer roadways for travelers

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some call it a year of construction and chaos, but others say its measures taken to provide a safe environment for all on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach.

“The prioritization is more towards bicycle, pedestrian, and transit traffic as opposed to vehicular traffic,” CRA Project Manager Scott Passmore said.

A new Community Redevelopment Area Project, or CRA, update says this project is focusing on “traffic calming” and making the roadway “work for all road users.”

“One of the main features that we have within the Community Redevelopment Agency Project is crosswalks with retro-reflective beacons to warn traffic of pedestrians that are crossing the road at mid-block locations,” said Passmore.

Those crosswalks will also have lights that will enhance at night.

“The segment two project that was completed a few years ago, the crosswalks in that area are very similar to what we will be completing on Front Beach Road,” said Passmore.

Also along Front Beach Road, there will be more sidewalks to accommodate pedestrians.

“We will have sidewalks on both sides of Front Beach Road for the entire eight mile length of the project,” said Passmore.

Another safety aspect is the design of the roundabout at Hwy. 79 and Front Beach Road.

“That eliminates a traffic signal. A roundabout is a much safer way to move volumes of traffic that has a large amount of bicyclists and pedestrians,” said Passmore.

Also hoped to eliminate traffic is the addition of a transit lane that will eventually be used for the Bayway Trolly.

“We’re going to be able to move people up and down that area of Front Beach Road quicker, safer, and get them there without having to wait a long time like they do now because of congestion and traffic,” Bay County Transit Program Administrator Lamar Hobbs said.

Bayway is already in use as part of the completed segment two, east of Richard Jackson Boulevard and Thomas Drive.

“They haven’t fully deployed the transit that will be out there once the entirety of the projects are completed. One of the reasons the city council is pushing very hard for us to get the project out for construction and get things in the ground as quickly as possible,” said Passmore.

And when possible, Bayway will look into applying for additional funding for more transit opportunities once the entire transit lane is open.

“It’s actually 11 feet wide, whereas the travel lanes are 10-feet-wide,” said Passmore.

We’re told a unique feature is the transit lane doubles as a bicycle lane.

“The more it grows, the better it will be in terms for us getting people, riders to the far ends of the beach without much delay,” said Hobbs.

Because growing Front Beach Road bigger and better in a safer way is the goal for all.

Right now, there are six CRA Projects in the works, most of them in the design phases. Phase three, which is the Front Beach Road and Highway 79 roundabout, is expected to be done in December 2023. Passmore said the entire CRA Project is expected to be complete sometime in 2025 or 2026.

