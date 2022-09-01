Helping Heroes, local group connects veterans with vital resources

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local group is making sure our veterans aren’t left behind. The Panhandle Warrior Partnership works to improve the quality of life for those who served. With the panhandle’s large military community, the organization works across the area to help out.

A lot of veterans don’t know the resources available to them, that’s why the group helps them get connected. The Panhandle Warrior Partnership also educates the community on what veterans need. Including Veterans Affairs benefits, healthcare, recreation, and more.

More than 500 veterans commit suicide in Florida every year. Now this group is making an effort to keep the worst from happening.

“Our motto is empowering the communities to empower our veterans,” said Keith Manley, Project Lead for the Panhandle Warrior Partnership. “We feel like if the veteran population is empowered then the suicide rate is going to diminish dramatically.”

