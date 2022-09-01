Helping Heroes, local group connects veterans with vital resources

Joeseph Kovac, a retired sailor and Veterans of Foreign Wars past commander, salutes one of...
Joeseph Kovac, a retired sailor and Veterans of Foreign Wars past commander, salutes one of many color guards in the John Basilone Parade in Raritan, N.J., Sept. 27. The parade is the largest military parade in the nation and honors Basilone, a native Marine hero. (Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Randall A. Clinton)(Sgt. Randall A. Clinton | New Jersey State Library)
By Steven Maxwell
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local group is making sure our veterans aren’t left behind. The Panhandle Warrior Partnership works to improve the quality of life for those who served. With the panhandle’s large military community, the organization works across the area to help out.

A lot of veterans don’t know the resources available to them, that’s why the group helps them get connected. The Panhandle Warrior Partnership also educates the community on what veterans need. Including Veterans Affairs benefits, healthcare, recreation, and more.

More than 500 veterans commit suicide in Florida every year. Now this group is making an effort to keep the worst from happening.

“Our motto is empowering the communities to empower our veterans,” said Keith Manley, Project Lead for the Panhandle Warrior Partnership. “We feel like if the veteran population is empowered then the suicide rate is going to diminish dramatically.”

If you would like to get involved with the Panhandle Warrior Partnership click here.

