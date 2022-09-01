New Director for PCB Parks and Recreation dives head first into new ideas for the Aquatic Center

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s no secret Frank Brown Park is a hot spot for residents and visitors alike, and during the summertime, the pool is always packed. But a problem many ran into these past few months, is the scheduling. Without enough lifeguards, they can’t have too many people swimming at one time.

Severe staffing shortages hit the summer season hard, especially at places like the Panama City Beach Aquatic Center. It’s a problem the new Director of Parks and Recreation is already working on ways to fix for next year. Cheryl Joyner says she’s actively looking to hire, as things rarely cool down at the pool.

“Everybody has been facing a staffing shortage and a huge goal next year is to be full speed, wide open,” Joyner said. “Right now it’s mostly lap swimming and then every day we have 30 to 40 ladies doing water exercise. So I mean swim team is there in the morning and then right after school. We’ve got swim meets coming up.”

Moving into the fall season doesn’t change much, other than schedules.

“Just like the water park closes and you know most of your employees that are there in the summer go back to school. They’re back in college so it does make it challenging,” Joyner said.

Summers bring in around 3,000 people to the center, but year-round visitors total roughly 60,000. It’s a big responsibility overseeing such an active site, but it’s one Joyner’s long-time coworkers said she can handle.

“There’s no task too big for her. There never has been. She always goes in headstrong and she doesn’t give up,” Erin Conley, Resources Supervisor for Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation, said.

In the meantime, a brand new kids’ activity area is making a splash. With a generous $160,000 donation, the facility was able to put in all new equipment at the kid’s pool. From a bucket tipper to new slides, and tons of water fountains. But there’s still a little ways to go before they can open it up to the public.

The donation comes from a partnership between the St. Joe Community Foundation and the Women’s Civic Club of Panama City Beach. The entire project will cost roughly $250,000.

“It’s still a little bit under construction. we were hoping to kind of do a little soft event this fall but we may not be able to get that done before it gets cool out, but we’re going to do kind of a grand reopening next spring. We’ve got all new features in the activity pool and we’re just looking at some exciting stuff,” Joyner said.

Across all areas of parks and rec, Joyner said she’s determined to make the most of what PCB has to offer.

“I’ve been here for 16 years and I feel like I’m ready and qualified,” Joyner said.

Joyner is looking into big plans for Aaron Bessant Park. She’s considering doing concerts there on Thursday and maybe even a fall festival.

If you’re interested in applying to be part of the team at the Aquatic Center, you can do so on the city’s website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.