Port St. Joe residents are frustrated with lingering sewer stench

Port St. Joe Wastewater Plant located on Industrial Road.
Port St. Joe Wastewater Plant located on Industrial Road.
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Residents in the Highland View community in Port St. Joe want something done about the stinky situation, they can’t seem to get away from.

“Poo, it smells like poo,” a resident said.

The stench is coming from the Port St. Joe Wastewater Plant on Industrial Road. Plant Manager Kevin Pettis said it’s caused by dead algae from the treatment plant’s pond.

“In the summertime, you’ll have these algae blooms and they get out of control,” Pettis said.

The heat during Summer, causes the algae bloom to die and float up on the water. Pettis said they use an eco-friendly, natural process that’s better for the environment.

“We have bacteria that we add that helps chew it up, but it usually takes a few days for that to happen.”

But residents are tired of the same odor coming around every year.

“It even gets inside your air vents inside and you just can’t get away from it,” Highland View Resident Jackie Strayer said.

Pettis said they’re working hard to budget for a new algae treatment that will be faster, next year.

“We’re gonna try something a little different, it’s a little expensive.”

Until then, Port St. Joe residents don’t plan on stopping and smelling the roses anytime soon.

