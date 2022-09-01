Salty Oak Brewing Company invites you out for a great cause

By Alex Joyce
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT
ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today, Salty Oak Brewing Company is hosting a Bark & Brew Pet Food Drive from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

They are asking for people to bring in new or unopened dog or cat food.

Each customer that brings in the food will receive a 10% discount on beverages.

All pet food donations will be given to support the Animal Haven Rescue of Bay County, FL.

For more information on events at Salty Oak Brewing Company, you can visit their Facebook page.

