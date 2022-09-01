Tailgating tips for the college football season

By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The college football season kicks off this weekend, and that means it’s time to tailgate.

Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs fans joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team to share all of their tips for the perfect tailgate.

Fans say as long as you have food, friends, and football, you can’t have a bad time!

Watch the video attached to see how one of the biggest rivalries in the SEC is preparing for this season.

