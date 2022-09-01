PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a 7th and 8th grade teacher at Mowat Middle School.

Pamela Harris began her love for teaching years ago by giving her spare time to students.

“We used to volunteer, decades ago, at an after school program called the learning center,” Pamela Harris, 7th and 8th grade teacher at Mowat Middle School, said.

She gives credit to the late Leon Miller for instilling her love for teaching students.

“It was through his support, that I got into education,” Mrs. Harris said.

Mrs. Harris is excited about receiving the award.

“I appreciate the nomination particularly with it being the month of August,” Mrs. Harris said.

Mrs. Harris wants to be open with parents this year.

“Predominantly what I try to do is keep the lines of communication open.,” Mrs. Harris said. “That’s usually one of the comments in the survey, for teachers to contact families.”

And she hopes parents will support their kids education.

“It’s most important that you try to help the students as much as you possibly can.,” Mrs. Harris said.

Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award winner, Pamela Harris.

