Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with some clouds cruising by to the east early on. We’ll get away with another morning full of sunshine to start the day for most. The Forgotten Coast is already getting a round of storms, especially St.George Island. However, like days prior, storms will return for the rest of the Panhandle today.

Temperatures out the door are warm and humid. We’ll get the day started in the mid 70s. So dress comfortably for another hot one ahead! Highs today top out near 90 with a heat index of 100 to 105°.

The heat of the day plus a stalled out front in the Southeast will help spawn the return of storms once again today. We’ll see them develop in a similar fashion to days prior, starting out near the Forgotten Coast and spreading inland into the afternoon.

The front lingers through the late week and into the weekend. It’ll be the focal point for developing widely scattered storms daily with the potential for a storm in one or both of our morning or afternoons through this period.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn partly sunny late in the day with scattered storms developing. Rain chance is only around 50%. Highs today top out in the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the low triple digits. Your 7 Day Forecast has this scattered afternoon and evening period of rain chances developing through the end of the week and weekend.

