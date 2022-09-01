Tips for millennials to help save for retirement in this week’s Consumer Report

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cost of living just keeps going up. While retirement may be far away for millennials, it is never too early to start saving. But, saving can be tough.

“We’ve got a one-year-old,” Chase Collinsworth, a millennial, said. “Most of our money goes to him. Life, in general, this year and the past two years with COVID and the way our nation has been with inflation. It has taken a toll on how far your money goes.”

As far as where that money goes, financial experts said it’s important to first, create a budget.

“Sitting down tracking out here’s what my expenses are, here’s how much we make,” Alex Astin, a financial adviser at Burns Estate Planning, said. “Do we have enough to add any more debt to that? If not, what can we do to increase our income or decrease our debt? We know exactly where your dollars are going.”

Astin also advises not to live on borrowed money.

“Borrowed money is debt,” Astin said. “We live in a generation where there’s a lot of social media, it’s really tempting to keep up with the Joneses, and a lot of times it’s just not suitable for your lifestyle right now.”

Now is the best time to start saving for retirement.

“I like to see that almost as a bill, paying yourself first,” Astin said. “That way you can say this is a long-term plan, 30 or 40 years down the road, I’m saving these dollars every week or every month, or how often you get paid.”

Take the time to self-educate.

“You have a good idea of goals you’re trying to achieve and accomplish and how you’re getting there,” Astin said.

Reaching financial goals one day at a time.

