Twitter tests ‘Edit Tweet’ feature

FILE - Twitter said it hopes the edit feature will help make tweeting “more approachable and...
FILE - Twitter said it hopes the edit feature will help make tweeting “more approachable and less stressful.”(Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Social media giant Twitter announced Thursday it is testing an edit feature for tweets.

“If you see an edited tweet it’s because we’re testing the edit button,” the company tweeted on its official account. “This is happening and you’ll be okay.”

In a blog post, Twitter stated the feature would allow users to edit a sent tweet “a few times” with a 30-minute window following its publication.

The edited version will be marked to let readers know that it has been changed from the original, and people will be able to click on the label and see the edit history.

Twitter said “Edit Tweet” is being tested internally first then it is expanding access later in the month to users of Twitter Blue – its paid subscription service that offers additional features.

Users have been calling for an edit button for years on Twitter. There has not been a way to make changes to remove typos or errors once a tweet is sent since the company’s start in 2006.

Twitter said in its blog post that it hopes the edit feature will help make tweeting “more approachable and less stressful.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

