Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The showers and storms will taper off this evening. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Thursday scattered storms will develop. Rain chances will be 40% at the coast and 60% inland. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s (coast) and low 90s (inland). Feels like temps will be 100. A cold front will settle just north of us keeping rain chances high through Saturday. As we head into Sunday/Monday rain chances will start to decrease just a bit.

In the tropics there are 3 areas that are likely to develop in the next 5 days, but none of them pose a threat to the U.S.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

