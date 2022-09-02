Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, September 1st
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Football
Blountstown 33 Rutherford 6
High School Volleyball
Lincoln 3 Sneads 1
Freeport 0 Marianna 3
Liberty 3 Blountstown 0
Rocky Bayou 3 Destin 2
JUCO Volleyball
St. Petersburg 2 Gulf Coast 3
High Boys Golf at Panama Country Club/9 Holes
Mosley -143
Bozeman - 230
Medalists
Hunter Dye - 34 (Mosley)
Jack Wong - 34 (Mosley)
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.