Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, September 1st

By Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Football

Blountstown 33 Rutherford 6

High School Volleyball

Lincoln 3 Sneads 1

Freeport 0 Marianna 3

Liberty 3 Blountstown 0

Rocky Bayou 3 Destin 2

JUCO Volleyball

St. Petersburg 2 Gulf Coast 3

High Boys Golf at Panama Country Club/9 Holes

Mosley -143

Bozeman - 230

Medalists

Hunter Dye - 34 (Mosley)

Jack Wong - 34 (Mosley)

