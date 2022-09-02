Eastern Shipbuilding Group launches third Staten Island Ferry

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another post-Hurricane Michael recovery chapter closed Thursday. You may remember the first of three Staten Island Ferries was under construction when the hurricane hit. Well now, the close of one chapter, just means the start of another for the Eastern Shipbuilding Group.

“It’s a big day for our employees because this closed another post-Hurricane Michael recovery chapter if you will,” Eastern Shipbuilding Group President Joey Disernia said.

The third of the three Staten Island Ferries departed Thursday from Port Saint Joe on its almost two-week journey to New York City.

“It’s a really big deal and to know that all that came from right here in the Panhandle of Florida, it just shows that great things are done in small communities,” Disernia said.

But one thing being pulled from this community was a second contract for the Coast Guard cutters.

“Obviously we were very disappointed with that decision. We felt like we have done everything that we could possibly do to keep that contract here,” Disernia said.

Disernia said they’re disappointed, but determined to get back.

“We know we’re the right yard to build out the rest of the Coast Guard fleet. We know we’re the lowest risk yard to do that and we feel very confident, we’re certain our customers just made a terrible mistake,” Disernia said.

Even with the cutting of the contract, no jobs will be cut.

“We don’t see layoffs in the foreseeable future and we’re continuing to win projects like the McAllister Towing and Transportation Ferry,” Disernia said.

A new project Disernia, and the rest of Eastern Shipbuilding, are excited to focus their efforts on as they close this chapter.

“Ultimately one day it might be an asset that’s used to rebuild our beaches, because this particular dredge, one of its main jobs, is to do beach renourishment. Very exciting. We might see it come back into our own backyard and help us keep our beaches beautiful,” Disernia said.

But Disernia said this dredge is special.

“Eastern Shipbuilding happens to be the largest dredge builder in the United States,” Disernia said.

No matter the project, their employees are making an impact both locally and nationally with their work.

Disernia said they’re protesting the decision not to renew the Coast Guard cutter contract. They’re going through that process now and will see how it plays out over the next few months. However, Disernia said they’re actually looking to hire about 200 more skilled craftsmen.

