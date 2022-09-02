ECP airport holds grand re-opening for military welcome center

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Military Welcome Center at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport offers a relaxing lounge area for active duty, veterans, and Department of Defense Employees.

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce, ECP officials, and Rotary Club of Lynn Haven held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate on Friday.

The Rotary Club of Lynn Haven regularly supports the volunteer-run center and applied for a $3,500 grant to renovate the center.

”It was getting a little beat up, so we used that grant that we were able to get from rotary international and apply for some other grants, asked for some help from individuals, and we raised almost 12,000 dollars,” Rotary Club Grant Chairmember Angela Klopf said.

The center is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and offers free snacks, drinks, television, internet access, and a children’s area for all military members.

Officials said they’re always looking for volunteers and welcome donations.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

