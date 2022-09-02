First ever mother-daughter duo pilot Hawaiian Airlines flight

Kamelia and Maria Zarka are the first mother-daughter team to fly as a pilot and first officer of a Hawaiian Airlines flight. (Source: KHNL/KGMB)
By KHNL/KGMB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Two aviators from Hawaii made history while taking flight together.

Kamelia and Maria Zarka were the first mother-daughter team to fly as a pilot and as a first officer of a Hawaiian Airlines flight.

Mother Kamelia Zarka broke barriers in 1999 when she became the first Tongan woman to captain a commercial airliner. And now that Maria Zarka made first officer, they jumped at the chance to fly together.

“Obviously, I know her as mom, but today she was captain mom,” Maria Zarka said. “She’s an amazing captain, it was like watching one of the best at work, and I’m so thankful that I get to learn from her.”

The mother and daughter duo said they took turns flying across the islands for the momentous flight.

Soon there will be a new addition to the team as Kamelia Zarka’s other daughter, Kaimana, will be graduating college with a commercial license.

Copyright KHNL/KGMB via 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young child hit by vehicle in Callaway.
Young child hit by vehicle in Callaway
Woman hit by vehicle in PCB on Thomas Dr., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Woman hit by vehicle on Thomas Dr. in PCB
An attempted traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon turned into a pursuit and eventual arrest,...
Traffic stop turns to pursuit, arrest
A suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting occurred at the Panama City Port.
Shooting at Panama City Port, suspect arrested
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is actively investigation a death in the Florida...
WCSO asks for help identifying body found at Ebro campsite

Latest News

Wesley Ryan Kester fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Be on the lookout for escapee with felony charges
The IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to nonprofits.
Select taxpayer information accidentally exposed online, IRS says
Rain chances will remain high this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the...
Injuries, destruction reported in Northern California blaze
Rain chances will remain high this weekend.
Weekend Forecast