Mowat Middle School teacher reads racial slur to class

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven middle school principal sent out an apology to all parents and guardians after he said one of their teachers was reading aloud to her class and neglected to edit out a racial slur.

“As a parent, if my daughter comes home and tells me something like this has happened, I would be incensed,” Tony Bostick, a community activist, said.

Thursday, a Mowat Middle School teacher was reading to her class, when principal Ed Sheffield said she neglected to redact a racial slur from the text she was reading.

“Now do we hold that teacher accountable, do we hold the principal accountable, do we hold the state accountable? We have to have some fair measure as to how to do this,” Bostick said.

The book was titled Zane and the Hurricane, which touches on topics of racial injustice during Hurricane Katrina.

Sheffield sent out an apology to all parents and guardians, explaining the slur was in the text and was not directed at any student.

Bay District Schools released a statement in response to the incident, reading in part, “We do not condone this teacher’s actions. The teacher herself is very apologetic that she inadvertently read the word.”

NewsChannel 7 asked parents on Facebook how they’d feel if their child heard a racial slur in the classroom. There were mixed responses.

One parent wrote, “If they were reading from a historical book it is OK as long as they are told it is not ok to ever say these things. I feel it is important to teach our children about history and what is right and wrong. Some conversations are hard to have but necessary. If our children are told certain things for entrainment, I absolutely do not agree but if it’s for educational purposes. I do believe it’s important.”

Another parent wrote, “The fact that this is even a question is disturbing. There is no reason whatsoever for anyone to use any kind of slur.”

According to district officials, the situation is being addressed directly.

Full Bay District Schools Statement:

We hold our employees to the highest of standards and know that they join us in wanting to ensure all students have a safe, equitable learning environment every single day. We do not condone this teacher’s actions and we know this situation was upsetting to our students. The teacher herself is very apologetic that she inadvertently read the word instead of redacting it when she was reading aloud to her students. In the spirit of transparency and ownership, we made sure we communicated this situation to all of the parents/guardians at Mowat rather than just the students directly impacted in the one class that heard it because we want to make sure everyone knows we are aware this happened, we are disappointed this happened and we’re taking steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Text of the Everbridge alert sent to parents/guardians:

This is Ed Sheffield, Principal of Mowat Middle School, with an important school update for our parents and guardians. Earlier today, we received reports that one of our new faculty members was reading aloud to the class and neglected to redact the “n word” from the text she was reading. We are extremely sorry this happened and this is certainly not the kind of role modeling and reading aloud we expect from our faculty members. The staff member in question is very apologetic and understands how hurtful, and inappropriate, that word is and we are taking steps to ensure this does not happen again. If your student heard the word directly, or was told about the incident by another student, we sincerely apologize and we want to make sure you know that this was a reference in a text and not a comment made directly to, or about, a student. While that distinction doesn’t lessen the offense, we do want you to understand clearly what happened and why it happened and we want you to know we are aware and are addressing it with the faculty member. Thank you for your continued support and understanding.

