PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 5-month-old business in our area is stirring up a lot of interest with mouth-watering food and a lot of belly laughs.

Louis Tang started ‘Mr. Hibachi at Home’ in April.

“This idea came from my friend. He opened the same kind of business in Miami,” said Tang. “He tried to hire me as a hibachi chef. I was ready to settle down here so I decided to open my own business here.”

And the business is really heating up.

“Once I opened the business, (opens hands wide) it’s doing really well,” said Tang. “Our minimum group is like 8 people but we can take up to 100 people.”

Since he opened the mobile business it’s been non-stop work with a whole lot of fun mixed in.

“When I first started the business it was just me,” said Tang. “But we now have 4 chefs who travel all over the Northwest of Florida. Right now our service area is from Pensacola all the way to Tallahassee.”

But the way things are going in the future, he hopes to expand it to Jacksonville. Tang believes his business is so popular because it’s so convenient for the client.

“Most of my clients are from this area,” said Tang. “Traffic is very bad so they don’t want to go out to eat. They prefer to eat at home. So they hire me as their hibachi chef. I come to their home.. cook and they love it. They can drink when they want and not have to go somewhere else.”

Tang and his wife Jenny will even provide the tablecloths, napkins, and silverware.

“Some people have it but if they don’t have it we will take care of everything,” said Tang. “We will set up and clean... everything.”

Along with tantalizing tastebuds and stirring up the equivalent of a four-course meal, there is no shortage of entertainment.

“I practice every single day,” said Tang. “I’ve been a hibachi chef for 10 years so I know what to do.”

Everyone gets in on the fun

“Most clients who travel here bring their whole family here. So I try to make everybody happy. Not just the adults but also the kids,” said Tang. “I try to involve everybody to make everybody happy.”

If you’d like to know more about Mr. Hibachi at home or would like to book him for an event you can call 850-960-0570 or log onto www.mrhibachiathome.com They are also on Facebook and Instagram.

