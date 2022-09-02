New companies coming to Bay County, providing hundreds of jobs

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At the First Friday meeting, the Bay County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Alliance announced several new projects in the works.

EDA President Becca Hardin said Bay County is quickly growing. “Bay County has arrived and we’re on the international map, and recruiting businesses to our area.”

The new projects include a FedEx Ground facility in Panama City, which will bring in more than 200 jobs. Hardin said it’s a 250,000 sq-ft facility with a 55 million capital investment. The facility is set to open in 2023.

Another project included a transformer manufacturing company called Central Maloney Incorporated. The Arkansas based company is moving into the Venture Crossings building located next to the airport.

“They’ll create two hundred jobs and it’s a 25 million capital investment,” Hardin said.

After all the negative Bay County has faced, officials are looking forward to the positive.

