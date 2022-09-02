Shooting at Panama City Port, suspect arrested

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting occurred at the Panama City Port.

According to Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith, the incident was caused after two individuals were in an argument that escalated.

One victim was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the investigation is currently ongoing. We’ll continue to have more details as they become available.

