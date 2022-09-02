South Walton Fire District releases new safety app

South Walton Fire District officials are encouraging the public to download their new safety app.
South Walton Fire District officials are encouraging the public to download their new safety app.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The South Walton Fire District app is meant to ease some stress while also keeping the community safe.

“The most important part of the app is, simply said, it’s going to help save lives,” SWFD Public Information Officer Mackenzie McClintock said. “We know that for sure. It’s something that has resources from all of our different divisions on it. So whether you’re interested in just learning about beach safety, fire, EMS, fire inspections, there’s a platform for you on the app.”

Roughly eight months went into creating it. SWFD Chief and Administrator Ryan Crawford said he wanted to leverage technology in a unique way.

“We have so many visitors here,” Crawford said. “More than 5 million visitors come to this area each year. Many of them are repeat visitors. So, it’s how to use technology to find ways to connect with folks outside of social media and the various platforms we have.”

The fire district garnered around $9,000 from the fire commission for the app. It includes a number of things ranging from beach safety flags to a mapping feature that shows every beach access.

It’s also free of charge and easy to download from the app store.

“If we have a MVA, which shuts down part of the roadway or if we have a wildfire where we need to send quick alerts to people, we’ll be able to do that through the app,” McClintock said.

Crawford said the app is primarily taxpayer funded.

You can visit one of the fire district’s five stations if you have any questions or concerns about it.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Bay County crash on Hwy. 231.
Blountstown motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy. 231
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
Young child hit by vehicle in Callaway.
Young child hit by vehicle in Callaway
An attempted traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon turned into a pursuit and eventual arrest,...
Traffic stop turns to pursuit, arrest
Woman hit by vehicle in PCB on Thomas Dr., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Woman hit by vehicle on Thomas Dr. in PCB

Latest News

Gulf Coast Volleyball vs. St. Petersburg
Gulf Coast Volleyball vs. St. Petersburg
The close of one chapter, just means the start of another for the Eastern Shipbuilding Group.
Eastern Shipbuilding Group launches third Staten Island Ferry
Mosley vs. Bozeman Boys Golf
Mosley vs. Bozeman Boys Golf
Blountstown starts the season 2-0 after win over the Rams
Blountstown beats Rutherford Thursday 33-6