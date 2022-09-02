South Walton Fire District releases new safety app

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The South Walton Fire District app is meant to ease some stress while also keeping the community safe.

“The most important part of the app is, simply said, it’s going to help save lives,” SWFD Public Information Officer Mackenzie McClintock said. “We know that for sure. It’s something that has resources from all of our different divisions on it. So whether you’re interested in just learning about beach safety, fire, EMS, fire inspections, there’s a platform for you on the app.”

Roughly eight months went into creating it. SWFD Chief and Administrator Ryan Crawford said he wanted to leverage technology in a unique way.

“We have so many visitors here,” Crawford said. “More than 5 million visitors come to this area each year. Many of them are repeat visitors. So, it’s how to use technology to find ways to connect with folks outside of social media and the various platforms we have.”

The fire district garnered around $9,000 from the fire commission for the app. It includes a number of things ranging from beach safety flags to a mapping feature that shows every beach access.

It’s also free of charge and easy to download from the app store.

“If we have a MVA, which shuts down part of the roadway or if we have a wildfire where we need to send quick alerts to people, we’ll be able to do that through the app,” McClintock said.

Crawford said the app is primarily taxpayer funded.

You can visit one of the fire district’s five stations if you have any questions or concerns about it.

