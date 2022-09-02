Thursday Evening Forecast

Rain chances are on the increase
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we head through the evening and overnight hours rain chances will be pretty low. The rain chances will pick up near the coast by morning though. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Friday expect scattered storms with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will start at the coast and move inland during the afternoon. Rain chances will be 60-70%. As we move into the weekend we expect more scattered storms starting near the coast and moving inland. Highs will remain in the upper 80s w/lows in the 70s. Rain chances will be highest on Saturday and then decrease some Sunday into Monday.

In the tropics Danielle is expected to strengthen, but harmlessly spin in the north Atlantic while two areas have potential to develop, but pose no threat to the U.S.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

