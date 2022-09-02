WCSO asks for help identifying body found at Ebro campsite

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is actively investigation a death in the Florida Forestry Service camping area in Ebro.

WCSO investigators said they responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th, after receiving information about a deceased body.

The remains were found near a primitive camping site with a few pieces of camping equipment. Investigators said they were unable to find anything on the remains or at the campsite to identify the deceased.

Authorities believe the remains are of a white male, 5′6″- 5′9″ tall, weighing 130-150 pounds, and short dark colored hair.

WSCO officials also believe the body had been there for 2-4 days before being discovered.

Investigators do not suspect foul play at this time.

If you have any information in relation to the body or a missing person that hasn’t been reported, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 638-6111.

