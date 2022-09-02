Young child hit by vehicle in Callaway

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8:20 p.m. CDT -- A young child was hit by a vehicle in the area of Cherry St. and Eleanor Rd. in Callaway, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO officials say the child was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

BCSO officials say they are conducting a traffic crash Investigation, which is routine in these conditions. Please avoid Cherry St. and Eleanor Rd. at this time.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.