Young child hit by vehicle in Callaway

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8:20 p.m. CDT -- A young child was hit by a vehicle in the area of Cherry St. and Eleanor Rd. in Callaway, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO officials say the child was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

BCSO officials say they are conducting a traffic crash Investigation, which is routine in these conditions. Please avoid Cherry St. and Eleanor Rd. at this time.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in Bay County crash on Hwy. 231.
Blountstown motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy. 231
Elizabeth Jacobsen was about to start her freshman year at Monroe High School.
‘I watched her take her last breath’: Mother of teen killed by downed electrical line shares final moments
An attempted traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon turned into a pursuit and eventual arrest,...
Traffic stop turns to pursuit, arrest
Investigators said there was no stated motive behind setting the fire.
Girl, 14, charged with arson for starting Walmart fire, police say
An Okaloosa County school bus was involved in a side-swipe crash on Tuesday.
School bus crash in Okaloosa County

Latest News

Woman hit by vehicle in PCB on Thomas Dr., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Woman hit by vehicle on Thomas Dr. in PCB
Rain chances are on the increase over the next several days.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain chances are on the increase over the next several days.
Thursday Evening Forecast
SoWal Fire App