A cargo van hits an Okaloosa County school bus carrying students

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bus carrying students from Okaloosa County was traveling west on I-10. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a white cargo van was traveling in the same direction as the bus when it hit them from behind. FHP said the van failed to keep a safe distance when it struck the bus’s rear.

The van driver was not injured, nor was the bus driver. The twenty students on the bus at the time of the crash were fine, but out of precaution, emergency services transported one student to a local hospital.

