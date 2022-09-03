Child falls from third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf

Child falls from third floor balcony at Laketown Warf
Child falls from third floor balcony at Laketown Warf(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Beach Police Department responded to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown Wharf around 7 a.m. Saturday.

PCBPD Officials said that a four-year-old child fell from a third-floor balcony at around 4:30 a.m Saturday. NewsChannel 7 is told by PCBPD that the child was found by someone going to the gym.

The child’s family was visiting the area from Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

