Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Be on the lookout for escapee with felony charges

Wesley Ryan Kester fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.
Wesley Ryan Kester fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.(FRANKLIN CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is searching for a man with felony charges in the area of Summer Camp and Lanark Village.

According to Franklin County Sheriff, A.J. “Tony” Smith’s social media, Wesley Ryan Kester fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office Friday evening.

Franklin Correction Institution K9 team is assisting in the search.

Kester is approximately 5′6″ with dark hair and may be wearing glasses.

Authorities say if you see Kester, do not approach him.

Call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 670-8500 if you see Kester or have any information.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

