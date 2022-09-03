High School Football Week Two Scores and Highlights

By Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Thursday

Blountstown 33 Rutherford 6

Friday

Bozeman 14 Liberty 7

Freeport 15 Jay 24

South Walton 17 Ft. Walton Beach 10

Sneads 72 Arnold 49

Mosley 17 Bay 27

Franklin 14 Vernon 12

Pike 9 Chipley 46

Walton 49 Florida A&M 14

Bell 8 Wewahitchka 38

Holmes 39 North Bay Haven 0

Marianna 7 N.F. Christian 21

Rocky Bayou 0 Hollis Chr. Academy 23

Wakulla 37 Gadsden 6

Destin 0 Baker 34

Choctaw 39 Fairhope 43

Vanguard 7 Niceville 17

Bye: Cottondale, Graceville, Port St. Joe

