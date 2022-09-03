High School Football Week Two Scores and Highlights
Thursday
Blountstown 33 Rutherford 6
Friday
Bozeman 14 Liberty 7
Freeport 15 Jay 24
South Walton 17 Ft. Walton Beach 10
Sneads 72 Arnold 49
Mosley 17 Bay 27
Franklin 14 Vernon 12
Pike 9 Chipley 46
Walton 49 Florida A&M 14
Bell 8 Wewahitchka 38
Holmes 39 North Bay Haven 0
Marianna 7 N.F. Christian 21
Rocky Bayou 0 Hollis Chr. Academy 23
Wakulla 37 Gadsden 6
Destin 0 Baker 34
Choctaw 39 Fairhope 43
Vanguard 7 Niceville 17
Bye: Cottondale, Graceville, Port St. Joe
