Weekend Forecast

Rain chances will remain high this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet evening for most of the panhandle, but storms will redevelop overnight near the coastline. Lows will fall into the middle 70s. Rain chances will be high near the coast and low inland. On Saturday the storms will start at the coast and then move inland during the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be 70-80%. Sunday’s forecast will be about the same with maybe a tad less rain. On Monday the rain chances drop to 50-60%.

In the tropics Danielle is a hurricane and there is only one other area that has a 70% chance of development as it approaches the Leeward Islands. That storm though poses no threat to the U.S. or really any other land areas.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young child hit by vehicle in Callaway.
Young child hit by vehicle in Callaway
Woman hit by vehicle in PCB on Thomas Dr., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Woman hit by vehicle on Thomas Dr. in PCB
An attempted traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon turned into a pursuit and eventual arrest,...
Traffic stop turns to pursuit, arrest
A suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting occurred at the Panama City Port.
Shooting at Panama City Port, suspect arrested
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is actively investigation a death in the Florida...
WCSO asks for help identifying body found at Ebro campsite

Latest News

friday forecast
Friday Forecast
Rain chances are on the increase over the next several days.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says scattered storms spread out across the Panhandle today.
Thursday Forecast
Rain chances are on the increase in the panhandle.
Wednesday Evening Forecast