Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet evening for most of the panhandle, but storms will redevelop overnight near the coastline. Lows will fall into the middle 70s. Rain chances will be high near the coast and low inland. On Saturday the storms will start at the coast and then move inland during the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be 70-80%. Sunday’s forecast will be about the same with maybe a tad less rain. On Monday the rain chances drop to 50-60%.

In the tropics Danielle is a hurricane and there is only one other area that has a 70% chance of development as it approaches the Leeward Islands. That storm though poses no threat to the U.S. or really any other land areas.

