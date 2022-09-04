Conserving Water at the Conservation Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Water is a resource that covers 71% of the Earth’s surface. All things considered, the idea of conservation might feel like a pointless endeavor. But experts say it’s worth weathering the storm...

“I think we’re gonna find in the future that our freshwater resources are going to become more and more important in an everyday sense,” Jim Moyers, a biologist at the Panama City Beach Conservation Park, said.

The Panama City Beach Conservation Park is heavily invested in water conservation.

“The park is built around this water distribution system - this water distribution came first - and that’s the primary reason that this land that the park is set on was purchased,” said Moyers.

The park distributes reclaimed water through 12 sites around the property.

“Reclaimed water is the product of the treatment of wastewater from our wastewater treatment plant. It’s treatable, clean water, suitable for distribution through the city as sprinkler and irrigation water,” Moyers said.

The distribution sites pump reclaimed water back into the wetlands. The process helps replenish water that was taken out of the water system for consumption.

“We understand that if we can reuse water and keep putting back what we’re taking out - it’s not a one-to-one exchange - but if we put back a lot of what we’re using, that’s conservation of a resource,” said Moyers.

The park is not the only place in Panama City Beach that can take advantage of reclaimed water to conserve resources. Homeowners can benefit as well by purchasing the resource for use in their sprinkler systems, garden hoses, and more. It’s just one of many steps residents can take to be more mindful of their consumption.

When it comes to conserving the Earth’s water supply, we’re all in the same boat.

