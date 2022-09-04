Sneads Keeping Offense Rolling

Sneads Keeping Offense Rolling
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Sneads Pirates have already began preparing this week as they’ll play against Graceville on Friday.

Sneads coming of and incredible performace against Arnold this past Friday were they put up over 70 points and racked up over 500 yards of offense... most of those coming from running back Jason Patterson

In the first two weeks the Pirates have cruised to a 2-0 record and tallied a staggering 110 points on offense

Head Coach Bill Thomas says it’s all in the personnel they have... the guys come in, work hard, stay focused and get their jobs done each and every week and it’s a scary thing for their opponents.

“Honestly we’ve got good players... that’s a good looking offensive line, and in case you haven’t noticed Jason’s pretty sporty too ya know. Aven has really bought into the system... he handles the offense well. Our offensive tackles are big and our guards are playing good and fast and physical and our center’s been a starter for 2 years. You know, we can move the football... I feel like we can move the football on anyone. I wouldn’t want to have to defend us... I feel like we’ve got a pretty good amount of talent on that side of the football.”

And the Pirates hoping that high octane offense continues to roll as they’ll travel to Graceville to take on the Tigers this Friday at 7pm.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child falls from third floor balcony at Laketown Warf
Child falls from third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf
First Friday meeting at FSU-PC.
New companies coming to Bay County, providing hundreds of jobs
Wesley Ryan Kester fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Be on the lookout for escapee with felony charges
Thursday, a Mowat Middle School teacher was reading to her class, when principal Ed Sheffield...
Mowat Middle School teacher reads racial slur to class
A suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting occurred at the Panama City Port.
Shooting at Panama City Port, suspect arrested

Latest News

Friday Night Overtime/Week 2 Scores and Highlights
High School Football Week Two Scores and Highlights
Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, September 1st
Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, September 1st
Week One has Bay at Arnold
Bozeman and Liberty set to meet in our American Charlie Grill and Tavern Game of the Week
A fake field goal turns into our Sonic Play of the Week
Liberty and Vernon combine for our Sonic H.S. Football Play of the Week