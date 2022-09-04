Sneads Keeping Offense Rolling

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Sneads Pirates have already began preparing this week as they’ll play against Graceville on Friday.

Sneads coming of and incredible performace against Arnold this past Friday were they put up over 70 points and racked up over 500 yards of offense... most of those coming from running back Jason Patterson

In the first two weeks the Pirates have cruised to a 2-0 record and tallied a staggering 110 points on offense

Head Coach Bill Thomas says it’s all in the personnel they have... the guys come in, work hard, stay focused and get their jobs done each and every week and it’s a scary thing for their opponents.

“Honestly we’ve got good players... that’s a good looking offensive line, and in case you haven’t noticed Jason’s pretty sporty too ya know. Aven has really bought into the system... he handles the offense well. Our offensive tackles are big and our guards are playing good and fast and physical and our center’s been a starter for 2 years. You know, we can move the football... I feel like we can move the football on anyone. I wouldn’t want to have to defend us... I feel like we’ve got a pretty good amount of talent on that side of the football.”

And the Pirates hoping that high octane offense continues to roll as they’ll travel to Graceville to take on the Tigers this Friday at 7pm.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.