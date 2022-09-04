Two dogs rescued from Fire
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Fire Rescue worked alongside Panama City Beach Fire Rescue on Saturday. The first responders were not only able to save lives and property, but they also managed to save two pets as well.
That was thanks to pet oxygen masks. Emergency officials tell us that all Bay County Fire Stations have these masks.
“We obviously take care of the people but the animals too. Most departments don’t have that kind of device but we do, we have it and it is very important if we do not have patients on the scene that we try to do as much for the pets as we can,” Captain Lawrence Smith, Bay County Emergency Services said.
After receiving oxygen the dogs were transported to the vet according to emergency officials.
