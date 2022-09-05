10,000 pound of food given away to Bay County community

By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Locals lined up starting at 6 a.m for the Hope Food Distribution Drive-thru event on Saturday. But the food giveaway wasn’t even set to start until 9 a.m.

In total 10,000 pounds of food were given away.

“People are hurting right now and everybody just needs hope and that is what we are doing we are feeding and giving hope,” Betty Atkinson, with Hope 29:11 said.

When people arrived at the church on Saturday they were asked if they would like food or clothing or both.

“We actually have when they pull in where they can clothing prayer or food and they can check off whatever they need and they are able to come in. There is brand new clothing that is available that Hope 29:11 had put out and we have all the volunteers that are bagging boxes each box is getting fruit and veggies and meats and canned goods and boxed everything,” Megan Williams, Catalyst Church member said.

The group is hoping to have another food drive in November.

