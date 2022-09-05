BCSO Searching for man in woods near Pipeline Road

BCSO Searching for man in woods near Pipeline Road.
BCSO Searching for man in woods near Pipeline Road.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Local officials are searching for a hiker who got lost Saturday. Bay county sheriff’s Office officials said they are looking in the area of Pipeline Road in Panama City.

Authorities began their search Saturday and continued efforts on Sunday. Helicopters and search and rescue teams were searching the area.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.

