Laboring on Labor Day

Thursday night’s beach city council meeting, council members approved the contract to...
Thursday night’s beach city council meeting, council members approved the contract to officially go towards the design and construction of the training tower.(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While Labor Day is a break for many Americans, not everyone gets the day off.

First responders still have to be there to answer the call.

“Being a part of something a lot bigger,” Garrett Jones, Panama City Breach fire fighter EMT, said. “Not just for the community, but coming here with these guys. These guys that you work with.”

Working on the holiday makes it easier when you have others to lean on.

“They’re doing the same thing,” Jones said. “They’re coming here not being with their families, not being able to be with their families. They have to work on a holiday just like I do. We kind of look at the fire station as your home away from home.”

For some fire fighters, serving something greater than themselves is a concept passed on through generations.

“My uncle and my dad were firemen,” Jones said.

Though it may mean a day on the job rather than at home, serving led them to another family.

“This is your second family,” Jones said. “In a sense you are getting to come here and spend time with that second family, while also getting to do a great profession and going out and serving your community.”

Helping others is a driving force for fire fighters.

“Knowing I went out there and your team went out there and made a big positive difference and impact on somebody.”

Serving the local community can bring great joy.

“I guess it makes me feel like I’m doing something good,” Christopher Lockrem, Panama City Beach fire fighter, said.

Giving back even when it’s not convenient.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child falls from third floor balcony at Laketown Warf
Child falls from third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Wesley Ryan Kester fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Be on the lookout for escapee with felony charges
First Friday meeting at FSU-PC.
New companies coming to Bay County, providing hundreds of jobs
Two dogs rescued from Fire in Bay County.
Two dogs rescued from Fire

Latest News

3355 Clark Rd Suite 103, Sarasota, FL 34231
Square dance classes return to Grand Square Hall
Pedestrian killed in Walton County.
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County
COVID and diabetes relation need more research, doctors say.
More research needed in COVID and diabetes correlation
Medical Monday Type II Diabetes and COVID-19
Medical Monday Type II Diabetes and COVID-19