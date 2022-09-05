Laboring on Labor Day

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While Labor Day is a break for many Americans, not everyone gets the day off.

First responders still have to be there to answer the call.

“Being a part of something a lot bigger,” Garrett Jones, Panama City Breach fire fighter EMT, said. “Not just for the community, but coming here with these guys. These guys that you work with.”

Working on the holiday makes it easier when you have others to lean on.

“They’re doing the same thing,” Jones said. “They’re coming here not being with their families, not being able to be with their families. They have to work on a holiday just like I do. We kind of look at the fire station as your home away from home.”

For some fire fighters, serving something greater than themselves is a concept passed on through generations.

“My uncle and my dad were firemen,” Jones said.

Though it may mean a day on the job rather than at home, serving led them to another family.

“This is your second family,” Jones said. “In a sense you are getting to come here and spend time with that second family, while also getting to do a great profession and going out and serving your community.”

Helping others is a driving force for fire fighters.

“Knowing I went out there and your team went out there and made a big positive difference and impact on somebody.”

Serving the local community can bring great joy.

“I guess it makes me feel like I’m doing something good,” Christopher Lockrem, Panama City Beach fire fighter, said.

Giving back even when it’s not convenient.

