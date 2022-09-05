Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning with scattered showers showing up on radar. Areas likely Bay County will be picked on more than others through the morning today. However, a few more stray showers or storms will develop outside of Bay County today. It won’t be an all day rain in any case and plenty of sunshine will mix in between clouds to warm us up today.

We’re already off to a warm and humid start in the mid 70s. Dress comfortably and keep the umbrella around this morning if you’ll be out and about in Bay or Gulf Counties. As the day warms, and instability moves over the warmer land in the afternoon, the scattered storms for Bay and Gulf Counties will move inland.

We’ll see a similar setup for the early week forecast as well. Scattered storms developing out of the warm waters of the Gulf will move onto coastal counties in the morning or midday. However, as the land warms into the afternoon, any coastal morning storms will quit and afternoon storms will develop inland.

This pattern breaks down toward the end of the week as another front stalls out across the deep south providing a more unsettled setup by Thursday and into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies with a scattered storm for Bay and Gulf Counties in the morning followed by a scattered inland storm in the afternoon. Highs today reach up to near 90. Your 7 Day Forecast has us with more stray to scattered activity through the early week forecast and a more unsettled finish to the week.

