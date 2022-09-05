More research needed in COVID and diabetes correlation

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Multiple studies show people who have contracted COVID-19 may be at greater risk for developing type 2 diabetes. In this week’s Medical Monday, doctors said more research still needs to be done.

Doctor Abhijit Duggal with Cleveland Clinic said there not only needs to be more research, but they also have to consider the possibility that these individuals were already at greater risk for developing diabetes, and the virus just simply unmasked it.

Another factor could be that more cases of diabetes are being reported now since long-haulers are being more closely monitored by their physicians.

With that being said, if you suspect you may have diabetes after contracting covid, there are certain symptoms to look out for, like being very thirsty and hungry, having frequent urination, experiencing numbness in your hands and feet, and losing weight without trying.

“In scientific terms, what we usually say is we have shown an association, we have not shown any causation, right, so this is something we are seeing that kind of goes hand in hand, but we cannot prove right now that this is the cause of diabetes itself,” Dr. Duggal said.

Dr. Duggal said it’s hard to say whether people who had COVID and developed diabetes will have to deal with it long-term or if it could just be temporary. He said more research needs to be done on the topic.

