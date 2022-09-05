Pedestrian safety is put on high alert over Labor Day weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Labor Day comes just days after two pedestrian accidents in Bay County left a young boy and an older woman injured.

So, local law enforcement is out in full force to ensure pedestrians and drivers stay safe with the influx of people coming to the area.

“There are more people than usual in town,” Florida Highway Patrol Corporal Jacob Moore said. “You have more people driving, you have more people not knowing where they’re going. There are more people out walking around and we want everybody to be safe.”

Moore also said you should wear bright-colored clothing if you’re walking or biking on roadways so drivers can see you.

There’s more to the story, though.

“We always recommend anytime pedestrians are near a roadway, one, is to put the distractions down,” Moore said. “Make sure they’re paying attention to where they are and what’s going on around them at all times. Anytime a pedestrian is going to cross the road, obviously, a marked, lighted crosswalk is going to be the safest, best way to do that.”

Drivers must also be cognizant and sober.

“We want drivers to be driving defensively, not distracted, drunk, or drowsy,” Moore said.

Distractions can be as simple as texting and driving or talking on your cell phone.

In fact, the National Safety Council estimates close to 460 people could die on U.S. roads this Labor Day weekend alone.

Driving defensively goes hand-in-hand with pedestrian safety, too.

One example includes stopping at a marked pedestrian crosswalk when someone is attempting to cross the road in Florida.

Otherwise, you could get pulled over and ticketed.

That’s why it’s better to play it safe than sorry.

You can find more information about pedestrian safety by visiting FHP’s website.

